Sailor killed in collision at sea laid to rest in South Texas

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — A funeral has been held in South Texas for a U.S. sailor killed last month in the collision of a Navy destroyer with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

The Monitor in McAllen reports that the funeral for Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez was held Thursday in Mercedes. Burial followed in nearby Weslaco.

The 26-year-old was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald when the naval destroyer was struck on June 17 by a Philippine-flagged container ship.

His wife, Dora Hernandez, has described the support that the family has received since her husband’s death as “overwhelming,” with people offering food, kind words and prayers. She and Noe Hernandez both graduated from high school in Weslaco in 2009. Their son will soon turn 3.