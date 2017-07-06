Revitalize Your Face With This Innovative Spa Treatment

Spa810 is Lakeway’s only organic med spa offering CoolSculpting, massage therapy, skin care, threading, mineral make-up, and aesthetic injectables.

• HydraFacial is an invigorating treatment that can be given in as little as 30 minutes. It delivers long-term skin health and can be         tailored to meet the specific needs of all skin types. It offers instant, noticeable results with no downtime or irritation. The                   HydraFacial treatment removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities while simultaneously bathing the new skin with                       cleansing, hydrating and moisturizing serums. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, non-irritating and immediately effective.

• The HydraFacial treatment is designed for all skin types. Even the most sensitive skin easily tolerates the HydraFacial treatment.

• Many clients report seeing visible skin refinement and an even, radiant skin tone after just one treatment. The smooth results            and hydration may last 5 to 7 days or even longer. We do have a HydraFacial membership which allows for free upgrades to            reduce fine lines, brighten skin, or improve texture.

Visit https://www.spa810.com/signature-services/skin/ for more information.

