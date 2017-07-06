New Yarrington Road exit to open Friday morning

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The new northbound exit ramp for Yarrington Road on Interstate 35 in Hays County is almost ready to open, after one more closure.

On Thursday night, the southbound outside lane between Burleson Street and Old US 81 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Friday morning, crews will open the new northbound Yarrington Road exit ramp. The existing exit north of Ranch to Market 150 will be permanently closed to traffic.

The project switches traffic onto three new northbound ramps and permanently closes two existing ramps on I-35 from the Blanco River to RM 150.

If there are any delays in Friday’s opening, KXAN’s Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan will have updates on KXAN News Today.