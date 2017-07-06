Mold on APD DNA samples questioned by state’s top forensic experts

FILE - Blood samples being tested at APD's DNA lab. (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ top forensic experts want answers about how the Austin Police Department handled nearly 850 sexual assault kits found covered in mold.

According to a city memo, mold was recently discovered on DNA samples dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s at an evidence storage facility.

The Texas Forensic Science Commission sent a letter to APD outlining 15 questions needing answers by next month to figure out what went wrong. This is the same forensic group of experts that shut down the DNA lab after an audit a year ago because analysts were using unscientific methods in their work, among other issues.

The commission wants to know if APD contacted forensic scientists before trying to clean up the mold on the rape kits and whether any of the kits were so badly damaged that a suspect can’t be identified or prosecuted in the future.

APD has said Chief Brian Manley has provided some answers into the investigation.

A nationwide request has been sent out seeking information on the best way to address the mold issue.

