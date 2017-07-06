Missing woman last seen in Giddings on July 3

GIDDINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A 26-year-old women last seen leaving her apartment in Giddings, Texas, on Monday is still missing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says security video showed the woman leaving at 5:28 p.m. While foul play is not suspected, deputies are asking for the public’s help locating Jennifer Lynn Bailey.

Deputies describe her as 4-foot-11-inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of footprints and the name Paula on her stomach, as well as a larger tattoo on her thigh.

She was last seen driving a black 2008 Dodge Avenger with a large dent in the driver’s side door and paint damage to the roof, with license plate number CVR-R188. In the last sighting on Monday, she was seen wearing black shorts with a white tank top.

Anyone with information on her location should call Deputy Jessup or Deputy Crockett with the sheriff’s office at 979-542-2800.