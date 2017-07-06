Missing woman last seen in Giddings on July 3

By Published:
Photos of Jennifer Bailey (Lee County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Photos of Jennifer Bailey (Lee County Sheriff's Office Photo)

GIDDINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A 26-year-old women last seen leaving her apartment in Giddings, Texas, on Monday is still missing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says security video showed the woman leaving at 5:28 p.m. While foul play is not suspected, deputies are asking for the public’s help locating Jennifer Lynn Bailey.

Deputies describe her as 4-foot-11-inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of footprints and the name Paula on her stomach, as well as a larger tattoo on her thigh.

She was last seen driving a black 2008 Dodge Avenger with a large dent in the driver’s side door and paint damage to the roof, with license plate number CVR-R188. In the last sighting on Monday, she was seen wearing black shorts with a white tank top.

Anyone with information on her location should call Deputy Jessup or Deputy Crockett with the sheriff’s office at 979-542-2800.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s