Man says he was fired from Home Depot for rushing to save child

(KGW/KOIN) A Portland, Oregon man was fired from Home Depot after violating the company’s safety policy.

Dillon Reagan, 32, said he was just trying to save a child from a possible kidnapping.

“At the time, the only thing I was thinking about was the child’s safety,” said Reagan, who had worked at Home Depot for four years.

On May 12, Reagan said he was finishing his shift in the store’s tool rental center when things turned chaotic. He said a coworker yelled at him for help after witnessing a violent, domestic dispute in the parking lot.

“I stepped outside and sure enough, there’s this lady whose frantic and crying, ‘Somebody help me please! He’s stealing my kid, he’s kidnapping my child!'”

Reagan and his coworker excused themselves from the store and called police. Reagan said, at the dispatcher’s urging, they followed the man on foot until police responded about three blocks away. After giving their statements to police, Reagan said they returned to the store about ten minutes later.

Reagan said he didn’t think much of it until his supervising manager scolded him.

“He said, ‘You did the wrong thing. You should have just gone back to work,'” recalled Reagan.

The incident Reagan witnessed turned out not to be an attempted kidnapping. Portland police said it was an argument between a man a woman and the man walked away with their child.

A few weeks later, Reagan said he met with store managers and a third-party group then went back to work.

“…and it was maybe about a week and a half, 2 weeks later, that I was finally called back and let go,” Reagan said.

Late Wednesday night, Home Depot corporate communications sent KOIN and email that said:

“We took a second look at this and have let Mr. Reagan know that we’ve decided to reverse our decision, based on the circumstances. We always do our diligence to make sure associates are treated fairly, which we’ve done in this case.”

Reagan said he hasn’t decided whether or not to accept his job back, but he’s taking life in stride with a new motto: “No good deed goes unpunished.”

