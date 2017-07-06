Houston father drowns saving son after kayak tips

NBC News Published:
San Luis Pass (NBC News photo)
HOUSTON (KPRC) — A 27-year-old father is dead after saving his 5-year-old son from drowning at Galveston’s San Luis Pass.

According to family members Rufino Suarez, his son and five other people were in a kayak around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Two of the three children were not wearing life jackets, the family said.

The family told investigators that the kayak tipped over and everyone except Suarez and his son swam to shore.

Several minutes later, the child washed ashore. He was unresponsive. Someone at the scene cleared the child’s airway and got him to breathe.

About 10 to 20 minutes after the boy was found, his father’s body floated up on a sand bar, officials said.

The boy was flown to UTMB hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

