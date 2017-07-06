‘God’s Not Dead’ producers donate $25K to Ten Commandments replacement

The new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded monument was installed on the Capitol grounds. Authorities arrested a male suspect. (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The producers of the “God’s Not Dead” movies presented a check to the State of Arkansas Thursday to go toward replacing the Ten Commandments monument destroyed last week.

The $25,000 check from the Christian-themed movie studio will go to replace the destroyed monument and any future security measures to protect it from being damaged again.

This is just one of many donations being made since the monument’s destruction. Nearly $55,000 has been raised. Some of the money will go to the American History and Heritage Foundation to help install other monuments across the country, with Pennsylvania, Maryland and others already requesting them.

“Not only do we want to help, we want to make sure that when you put it back, it’s better and it’s safer because the Ten Commandments do mean something,” a representative with the film company said.

After the check presentation, the production company announced they will film ‘God’s Not Dead 3’ in Little Rock in the fall.

