Fire at Pflugerville tire shop sends black smoke billowing into the sky

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Black smoke was billowing from at tire shop in the 2900 block of West Pecan Street in Pflugerville for several minutes Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:10 p.m. at the GCR Tires and Services. When firefighters arrived, they determined tires were on fire. Pflugerville Fire called the Austin Fire Department for extra support.

While the business is on Pecan Street, it butts up to residential homes on Miss Allison Way, which were evacuated as a precautionary measure. West Pecan Street is blocked to traffic from Demaret Street to Vision Drive.

Drivers on Interstate 35 could see the smoke for miles. But the black smoke dissipated around 4:30 p.m. and the fire was considered under control by 5:15 p.m.