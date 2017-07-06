Father dies after boating incident in Temple that killed daughter

Oliver family involved in Temple boating accident (KWKT photo)
TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — The father who tried to save his daughter in a boating incident in Temple Lake Park on June 23 has died, according to KWTK.

Patrick Oliver was swimming with his 4-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, when a houseboat began reversing toward them in the water.

His daughter became stuck in the propellers and, as Oliver tried rescuing her, his legs were hit as well. Both of his legs had to be amputated after the collision and his daughter died.

Jason Bernal, 47, told police he didn’t see anyone in the water as he reversed the houseboat, but witnesses say they were screaming at him that there were people in the water.

Kaitlyn was going to start kindergarten in the fall and would’ve turned five in August. “Temple Lake Park was Katilyn’s favorite place to go, they were just having fun and swimming,” a family member said.

Bernal is now facing negligent homicide charges. A GoFundMe account to raise funds for medical expenses has raised close to $70,000.

