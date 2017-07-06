El Paso woman’s ‘sister selfie’ labor photo goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A selfie of an El Paso woman whose sister is in labor in the background of the photo has gone viral. Kat Armendariz was with her sister, Kimberly Ramirez, on June 29, as she was in labor at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus.

Since she posted the photo online, it’s gone viral and has been featured on Cosmopolitan, Mashable, Reddit, Inside Edition and multiple international online publications.

Kat is a photographer who lives and works in El Paso and we can assure you, she takes photos that are a bit more flattering of her sister.

Kimberly delivered a healthy baby boy despite all of the pain. If you’re interested in booking Kat for your own (non-selfie) maternity shoot, you can find her on her page Kattegory Photography.