Drivers say restriping on South MoPac is confusing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The restriping on southbound South MoPac near Loop 360 exit ramp has drivers confused. Some drivers say a combination of both old and new striping makes it difficult to determine which lane a driver should stay in.

That’s what Marisa Johnston and her friends, Mackenzy Aills and Shawnee Koster say was going through their minds when traveling in the area for the first time on a visit from Houston.

“Like Ahhh! Do we stop? Do we turn? Where did our lane go? Like where’s the lane? What’s going on, what’s going on” explains Johnston. “We just didn’t know which way to go or which way to exit or anything. We just had no idea where we were going. You can’t really tell what is a lane and what isn’t.”

The old lane—the solid white stripe that runs down the center of the far right lane—is in the process of being removed. The Texas Department of Transportation says the existing striping was blacked out and removed to get traffic in the correct pattern, but the milled area still resembles striping. TxDOT officials confirm that this is only a temporary measure that will be addressed by final paving. However, while milling the asphalt to place final asphalt, crews determined that additional work was required on the Barton Creek bridge. Once the bridge is repaired, crews will be able to continue with the overlay and a total re-stripe of the project.

There are several signs before the work zone warning drivers about the upcoming change in traffic pattern, but Johnston and her friends say that when you’re driving at a high rate of speed it’s difficult to catch every single sign.

“Put more signs out. Put the speed limit a little slower right there,” says Johnston.

Even with a little chaos in navigating Austin roads, all ends well with some sunshine and some time with friends at Barton Creek Green Belt. “We made it here!” says Koster.

The final paving of southbound MoPac at the Barton Creek bridge is planned for next week and should last several days. The re-striping of this section of MoPac is to help improve traffic delay and also improve bike and pedestrians connections to Southwest Parkway, Loop 360 and other trails in the area.