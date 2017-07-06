Dan Neil on More Than The Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Longhorn and Denver Bronco Dan Neil dropped by More Than the Score. Neil is on the Board of the Directors of the Austin Chapter of the NFL Alumni. The organization has raised nearly $2 million for children’s charities in the Austin area. Neil is also heading to Canton, Ohio later this summer to watch one of his Super Bowl winning Broncos teammates get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Neil also adds some unique insight into Longhorn All American offensive tackle Connor Williams and what makes him so good.

Advertisement