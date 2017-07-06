Coaches for FC Barcelona train kids in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — There is a feeling of victory when you score a goal, but it takes teammates to get you there. That is exactly what 300 children in Round Rock are learning on the field.

“It’s about everyone plays, including the goal keeper,” explains 15-year-old Cynthia Maldonado of Austin.

Coaches are teaching players the methods they use to train players with FC Barcelona, one of the best soccer teams in the world. “We’re trained to implement the same methodologies that we use with our professional team,” says Marc Segarra, founder of ISL Futbol.

The goal for the coaches is to teach players teamwork they can carry with them beyond the turf. “They will be able to apply any single technique, any single ability, any single value that we teach them off the field,” says Segarra.

“In teamwork, everybody wins because then everybody can try to score a goal by passing and making assists,” explains 9-year-old Gavian Starlin of Houston.

Kids ages 6 to 16 years old, from all over the country, will finish their last day of camp Friday.

This is the first time the FCB Escola camp has been hosted in Central Texas. This past spring the school announced they’re opening an academy in Austin, at the Circuit of the Americas.

The English Premier League is coming to Houston, but the first option was in Austin. Lance Aldridge with the Austin Sports Commission says scheduling conflicts moved the Manchester City versus Manchester United game to Houston. It’s all part of their International Champions League games that send the best teams to play around the world. After Manchester City, Manchester United will take on Real, Madrid in California, and Barcelona in Maryland.

Aldridge says the Austin Commission is working to bring another match here next summer.