B-cycle bike sharing adds 3 additional Austin stations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those in need of a pair of wheels for a short period of time are going to have more of them available after B-cycle increases their fleet this week.

The bike sharing program already had 15 station and 380 bikes. Three more stations are being added this week at Cesar Chavez Street and Congress Avenue, Sterzing Street and Barton Springs Road and on Henderson Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street.

The company plans to add a total of 18 stations and 125 bikes over the next 18 months. Locations for the remaining stations haven’t been determined yet.

In 2017, riders have already logged 104,000 trips and 366,000 miles.

The expansion is funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program and administered by the Texas Department of Transportation.