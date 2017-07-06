B-cycle bike sharing adds 3 additional Austin stations

By Published:
B-Cycle stations Santa Rita Courts, Chalmer Courts and Capital Studios.
B-Cycle stations Santa Rita Courts, Chalmer Courts and Capital Studios.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those in need of a pair of wheels for a short period of time are going to have more of them available after B-cycle increases their fleet this week.

The bike sharing program already had 15 station and 380 bikes. Three more stations are being added this week at Cesar Chavez Street and Congress Avenue, Sterzing Street and Barton Springs Road and on Henderson Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street.

The company plans to add a total of 18 stations and 125 bikes over the next 18 months. Locations for the remaining stations haven’t been determined yet.

In 2017, riders have already logged 104,000 trips and 366,000 miles.

The expansion is funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program and administered by the Texas Department of Transportation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s