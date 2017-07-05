Woman killed in Marble Falls hit-and-run

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A night spent watching Fourth of July fireworks on Lake Marble Falls turned deadly for one woman.

Marble Falls police say just before 11 p.m., 60-year-old Cynthia Lee Young of Spring Branch, Texas was hit by a driver in a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of Main and Yett Streets. Witnesses who were still at Lakeside Park boat ramp notified first responders of the crash. Young was flown to a hospital in Austin where she later died.

While the driver, identified as Thomas Pfifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores, left the scene, police say he later turned himself into the police department. Pfeifer was booked into the Burnet County Jail charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.