Woman killed in Marble Falls hit-and-run

By Published:
Thomas Pfeifer (Burnet County Jail)
Thomas Pfeifer (Burnet County Jail)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A night spent watching Fourth of July fireworks on Lake Marble Falls turned deadly for one woman.

Marble Falls police say just before 11 p.m., 60-year-old Cynthia Lee Young of Spring Branch, Texas was hit by a driver in a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of Main and Yett Streets. Witnesses who were still at Lakeside Park boat ramp notified first responders of the crash. Young was flown to a hospital in Austin where she later died.

While the driver, identified as Thomas Pfifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores, left the scene, police say he later turned himself into the police department. Pfeifer was booked into the Burnet County Jail charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s