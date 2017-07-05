Well-known Bastrop County leader, Mike Fisher, dies

Related Coverage Bastrop hopes lawmakers pump cash into wildfire defense

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The man many Central Texans became familiar with during the 2011 Bastrop Complex Fire has passed away.

On Tuesday, Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management director Mike Fisher passed away. On a Facebook post, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said Fisher died at his home.

Fisher has been leading the county’s OEM for more than 10 years and have guided the county through numerous natural disasters. Ever since the 2011 wildfire, which burned 34,000 acres and destroyed 1,700 buildings, Fisher has been instrumental in wildfire mitigation across the county. When KXAN caught up with Fisher last summer, he said the county was working to clear a 2,000-foot fire breaking along Farm to Market 1441.

“His fearless response and quick action saved the lives of evacuating citizens as well as first responders and firefighters,” wrote Pape. “Led by Mike’s indomitable spirit and quite confidence, Bastrop County is well on its way to recovery and greater resiliency.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.