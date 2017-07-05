Well-known Bastrop County leader, Mike Fisher, dies

By Published: Updated:
Mike Fisher (Bastrop County OEM)
Mike Fisher (Bastrop County OEM)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The man many Central Texans became familiar with during the 2011 Bastrop Complex Fire has passed away.

On Tuesday, Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management director Mike Fisher passed away. On a Facebook post, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said Fisher died at his home.

Fisher has been leading the county’s OEM for more than 10 years and have guided the county through numerous natural disasters. Ever since the 2011 wildfire, which burned 34,000 acres and destroyed 1,700 buildings, Fisher has been instrumental in wildfire mitigation across the county. When KXAN caught up with Fisher last summer, he said the county was working to clear a 2,000-foot fire breaking along Farm to Market 1441. 

“His fearless response and quick action saved the lives of evacuating citizens as well as first responders and firefighters,” wrote Pape. “Led by Mike’s indomitable spirit and quite confidence, Bastrop County is well on its way to recovery and greater resiliency.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s