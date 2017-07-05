VIDEO: Naked man slaps Houston police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — A naked man who stepped off the Houston METRORail was caught on camera hitting a police officer.

The entire incident on June 6 was captured on cellphone video by Benjamin Marquina. KPRC reports 49-year-old Keith Dean was naked and holding a pesticide sprayer he’d stolen from a METRO groundskeeping crew.

Marquina says the suspect was spraying people on the platform, then jumped inside the train. When two Houston police officers arrived, they ordered Dean to put the sprayer down. In the video, one officer can be seen holding a stun gun and pointing it at the suspect as he points the pesticide sprayer at the officer.

When the officer closest to Dean grabs the sprayer to move it, Dean can be seen slapping the officer. KPRC reports the officer then stunned Dean twice with the stun gun, sending him to the ground.

Marquina said he couldn’t believe he saw the whole situation unfold right in front of him.

“It was… it was shocking to see… But it was shocking more that he didn’t get killed or shot,” Marquina told KPRC. “He didn’t escalate it. He could have escalated it into something worse than just a Taser. And that’s a good thing for everyone else to see how it should be handled.”