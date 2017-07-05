VIDEO: Dog bites boy in unprovoked attack in Manor

Injuries sustained by a boy in Manor, Texas on July 3, 2017 (Manor Police Department Photo)
Injuries sustained by a boy in Manor, Texas on July 3, 2017 (Manor Police Department Photo)

Graphic Content Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. 

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old child was attacked by a dog in Manor on Monday, as shown in shocking video released by the Manor Police Department on Wednesday.

Manor police officers were called to Callan Court for a report of a dog attack just after 8 p.m. on July 3. The child was playing in a yard when the dog, described as a pit bull mix, ran out of a house as its owner opened the door.

Home security video obtained by Manor police shows the dog chasing the child and attacking him as he tries to run away. The owner of the dog is seen following the dog and trying to pull his dog off the boy, police say.

The child had bites to his left and right upper thigh, as well as the left side of his back. The boy was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

The dog was taken to the Austin Animal Center and has been placed on a 10-day rabies quarantine watch. The dog’s owner has agreed to surrender the animal.

Manor police say the dog owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large.

The mother gave police permission to release photos and video of the incident and aftermath.

