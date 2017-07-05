VIDEO: Austin neighbors scramble to put out fire caused by fireworks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearby fireworks shot into a southwest Austin backyard on the Fourth of July, catching the fence on fire. A homeowner and his neighbors then scrambled to put out the fire before it spread.

Firefighters were called to Ladle Lane in the Oak Hill neighborhood shortly after the fire started at 9:30 p.m. Kelly Whicker says neighbors about two blocks away were firing off aerial fireworks all night.

When the fire started, neighbors from all corners jumped into action. Whicker’s husband, Daniel, grabbed a garden hose and worked to put the fire out while neighbors across the fence helped.

Whicker says then the “fabulous” Austin Fire Department crew arrived and hosed down the remainder of the fence.

The recently installed fence now has a gaping hole in it. Kelly says she hopes the video shows the potential dangers of using fireworks in neighborhoods.

Austin 311 received a total of 1,175 fireworks noise complaints on Tuesday. The Fire Department responded to 67 grass, trash and related fires as well on Tuesday, but not all were fireworks related.