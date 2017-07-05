Travis County investigates possibility 17 people voted twice in 2016 election

Related Coverage Texas to give public voting info to president’s election integrity commission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County has referred 17 alleged cases of people voting twice — once during early voting and again on election day — to the county attorney.

The tax assessor and voter registrar, Bruce Elfant, confirms to KXAN he’s communicated to the county attorney about the issues from last November’s election.

Travis County Attorney David Escamilla says he referred the cases to the District Attorney’s Office because they reached felony status. To be a felony, a person must knowingly try to vote illegally; in this case, voting twice.

All of the 17 voters are more than 50 years old, says the registrar’s office. Four of the votes were cast at Baty Elementary in southeast Austin and the others were cast at 12 different county voting locations.

This comes as President Trump’s special committee on election integrity has asked for a long list of voter information. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office confirmed they would be sending all public voting information to the commission, leaving out private information like the last four digits of someone’s social security number.

