San Marcos police warn downtown businesses of biker gangs

Police say Bandidos have been seen twice in the downtown area in the past month. (KXAN photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The San Marcos Police Department says more motorcycle gangs are making their way into downtown San Marcos.

Brandon Winkenwerder, the San Marcos Police assistant chief, says the department has received calls on two occasions involving large groups of Bandidos visiting downtown bars.

“We have always had problems with parking downtown and they have been parking their bikes on the sidewalks,” said Winkenwerder.

The assistant chief says each time police have been called, the group has moved their motorcycles without causing any problems.

After learning of an increased presence, the Downtown Association sent out an email to local businesses. “To avoid issues that come along with a gang’s influence and control in a community, police are recommending that downtown establishments keep an eye out and consider implementing strategies to make their space unwelcoming to this group,” wrote Downtown Association President Chris Rue.

Rue continues by suggesting businesses could enforce a dress code and post signage at the door. “If members of the gang try to enter, staff can say ‘sorry, policy says we can’t have you here.’ If they still enter, police can arrest them for criminal trespassing because the signage and staff has provided notice that they are not allowed, thus meeting the requirements of the law,” reads Rue’s email.

