San Antonio officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the San Antonio Police shows San Antonio Officer Julio Cavazos. Police say Cavazos continues his recovery following surgery after being shot in a gunbattle Thursday, June 29, 2017 with a suspect that claimed the life of his partner. Cavazos was hospitalized Saturday, July 1 in intensive care and faces a long recovery. Further details on his condition weren't released. (San Antonio Police via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say an officer involved in a shootout with a suspect that left his partner dead has been released from the hospital.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Officer Julio Cavazos was released Tuesday, five days after he was shot while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. His partner, Officer Miguel Moreno, was killed and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Salame says Cavazos and his family thank everyone for their “support during this difficult time.” Police officials previously said that Cavazos faces a long recovery.

Authorities also announced Tuesday that the funeral service for Officer Moreno will take place Friday at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. A private burial will follow.

Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

