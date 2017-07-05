Round Rock traffic stop leads to drug raid

Patsy Vargas Sandoval, left, and Federico Jaimes Castelan (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — What started as a traffic stop in Round Rock ended with federal indictments for two Central Texas residents.

Patsy Vargas Sandoval, of Copperas Cove, was arrested after officers say they found 10 ounces of meth in her car during a June 20 traffic stop along Interstate 35.

Detectives began investigating circumstances tied to the traffic stop. Then, with the help of the FBI, Austin and Pflugerville police, Texas DPS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officers raided an apartment in the Tech Ridge area where they found nearly $30,000 in cash as well as two pounds of cocaine and 19 ounces of meth.

The apartment’s occupant, Federico Jaimes Castelan, was arrested as a result of the raid.

Both Castelan and Sandoval were indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

