RideAustin to offer low-income patients free rides to doctor’s appointments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Community Care Collaborative and Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin are partnering with RideAustin to provide free rides for low-income patients who have trouble affording transportation to and from medical appointments and pharmacies.

“When we talk with our patients, we hear that inadequate transportation is often a barrier to accessing health care,” said Sarah Cook, CCC’s Director of Integrated Delivery System Strategy and Planning.

The pilot program will launch in August and will be funded by a $150,000 grant. The Design Institute at the Dell Medical School is handling the logistics of how the program will work and who will qualify.

“The dysfunction of our health care system affects everyone, but especially the most vulnerable,” said co-founder of the Design Institute of Health Beto Lopez. “We are addressing this transportation challenge by first understanding the needs, lives and desires of the people we are trying to serve — in part by exploring why existing voucher programs fall short for many of Travis County’s most vulnerable patients.”

The program will start by serving patients with the greatest need for transportation, many of whom are low-income and uninsured. RideAustin will make getting to any doctor’s office or pharmacy within the CCC network not only cost-free, but convenient as well.

“One of our goals when starting RideAustin was to make transportation and ride-share services more accessible to areas of the community that are currently underserved by traditional mobility services,” said RideAustin CEO Andy Tryba. “We’re proud to partner with the CCC and Dell Medical School to leverage our on-demand platform and help members of the Austin community get to and from doctor’s visits.”

