Norwegian Air Shuttle launches Austin-to-London nonstop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Norwegian Air Shuttle is giving British Airways some competition in the Austin-to-London route.

Starting in March 2018, Norwegian will offer non-stop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to London’s Gatwick Airport. One-way prices start at $250 and flights out of Austin and London are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Bookings are now open for next year’s service. The plane you’ll be flying on? A Boeing 787-900.

Wednesday’s announcement makes it the third nonstop trans-Atlantic flight out of ABIA. The airline also added a nonstop from Chicago to London on the same day.

Norwegian already flies to Boston, Orlando, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Oakland in the United States.

The official announcement regarding the news trans-Atlantic flight is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Austin City Hall. KXAN.com will live stream the announcement in this story.