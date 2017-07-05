Multiple brush fires reported along FM 535 in Cedar Creek

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters in Bastrop County say brush fires along Farm to Market 535 and Pearce Lane in the Cedar Creek area are no longer advancing.

The fires started around 12:30 p.m. FM 535 is blocked at Thousand Oaks as crews work on the fire.

Firefighters say one of the fires covers between five and 10 acres. No homes are in danger and no injuries have been reported. STAR Flight was called to assist with the fires.

By 1:45 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management reported that the fire wasn’t advancing and crews on scene were working on mopping up the fire.