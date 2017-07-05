Man who drowned in Comal River was from Baytown

Related Coverage Man’s body discovered in the Comal River on Fourth of July

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The man who drowned in the Comal River on Fourth of July has been identified as 29-year-old Jorge Chapa Gonzalez of Baytown.

Gonzalez’ body was found just after 11 a.m. Tuesday by a group of tubers just downstream from the San Antonio Street bridge. When they found him, he wasn’t conscious or breathing.

Although no foul play is suspected, Gonzalez’ death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.

The New Braunfels Police Department says the Fourth of July is their busiest day of the year. All of department’s officers are working, with many of them are stationed along the river.