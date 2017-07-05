Man who drowned in Comal River was from Baytown

KXAN Staff Published:
The stretch of the Comal River in New Braunfels where police say a body was found on July 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.
The stretch of the Comal River in New Braunfels where police say a body was found on July 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The man who drowned in the Comal River on Fourth of July has been identified as 29-year-old Jorge Chapa Gonzalez of Baytown.

Gonzalez’ body was found just after 11 a.m. Tuesday by a group of tubers just downstream from the San Antonio Street bridge. When they found him, he wasn’t conscious or breathing.

Although no foul play is suspected, Gonzalez’ death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.

The New Braunfels Police Department says the Fourth of July is their busiest day of the year. All of department’s officers are working, with many of them are stationed along the river.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s