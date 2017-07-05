Man hit, killed while crossing SH 46 in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was trying to cross a highway in New Braunfels after he crashed his vehicle was struck and killed by a driver in a pickup truck.

New Braunfels police say the crash happened just after midnight in the 1100 block of State Highway 46.

Initial information indicates 32-year-old Rudy Varela Jr. of New Braunfels was driving along SH 45 when he lost control and struck a guard rail. Police say Varela got out of his vehicle and tried to run cross the southbound lanes but was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger.

Varela was taken to a hospital in San Antonio where he died a short time later.

While the crash is still being investigated, no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the pickup truck.

