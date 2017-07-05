Mail stolen from Woods of Westlake Heights neighborhood

Mailboxes broken into on July 4, 2017 at Woods of Westlake Heights neighborhood. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Chris Keel went to get his mail on Tuesday, he found that the entire cluster of mailboxes at the Woods of Westlake Heights neighborhood were broken into.

The doors of the mailboxes were flung open and it appeared that all the mail was taken. Keel said his neighborhood got the alert Tuesday morning.

“Its one thing for kind of kids to be smashing mailboxes or something. But this looks like it was really pre-meditate,” said Keel. “These people really wanted the benefit of what ever was in these boxes. And this could be a lot of personally identifiable infromation.”

The U.S. Postal Inspector and police are investigating.

