Leander teenager identified as Lake Georgetown drowning victim

The Georgetown Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy after he went under the water in Lake Georgetown on July 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 16-year-old boy who drowned while swimming at Lake Georgetown on Tuesday has been identified as Nathan Ellis of Leander.

Georgetown police say Ellis and two other swimmers were in a narrow portion of the lake near the Cedar Breaks boat ramp around 12:30 p.m. when Ellis began struggling. Ellis’ friends along with another person on the shore tried to help him but they were unable to rescue him. The Georgetown Public Safety Dive Team recovered his body approximately two hours later in 32 feet of water.

A member of Church in Round Rock tells KXAN Ellis was a member of the church’s Young People Group and they were out on the lake for a picnic.

In the summer of 2014, the Army Corps of Engineers unveiled a new stand at Russell Park Swim Beach at Lake Georgetown as part of its loaner life vests program. The addition was spurred on after two siblings drowned while swimming at the lake.

 

