Families await justice in Williamson County DA case backlog

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s difficult for Janice Bell and Juanita Price to go back to the intersection where they lost two family members. “All the hurt comes back, I have to relive it again,” says Juanita Price.

Juanita lost her brother Tyrone Price, and his 12-year-old daughter Cheyenne, back in October. They were hit by a car while crossing A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock.

Nine months later, the family still hasn’t heard an update on the case. “Ain’t nobody said nothing about ‘well we caught the person that took your son and granddaughter away,'” explains Janice Bell, Tyrone’s mother. “Ain’t nobody contact me period.”

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick says his office is getting ready to review the case; however, his office typically doesn’t contact family until they pursue charges. He says it is up to the investigating agency to make contact with family, in this case, Round Rock police.

This case could add to a list of 27 his office has of victims who have died. When Dick took over in January, his office inherited 41 cases total where the victims had died. “I think some decisions were deferred for quite a while,” he explains.

Dick also says as the population increases, so will the number of these type of cases. The majority of the 27 cases involve incidents on the road, including distracted driving, DWI and racing. Once the office decides to file charges after reviewing a case, Dick says they work closely with victims’ families.

“I’ve got my best prosecutors looking at each one of those cases to help walk the families through the criminal justice system and let them understand what we’re doing on the case and why we’re doing it,” explains Dick.

Several other cases are expected to go to trial this summer, including the death of Hutto Police Sgt. Chris Kelley. He was killed in the line of duty two years ago, while trying to chase down a suspect. Colby Ray Williamson is charged with first degree murder.

Another case involves John McClintock, who’s charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police say he had been drinking and drove the wrong way on I-35 when he hit and killed Army veteran Domonick Turner on his motorcycle.