Deadline approaches on city manager survey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday is the deadline to give your input on what Austin leaders should look for in a city manager.

The city has an online survey asking you about the skills, abilities, and personal characteristics the next city manager should have. The survey also wants to know about the critical challenges the city will face in the future.

The City Manager Search Advisory Task Force is going to look over your feedback and then develop a list of recommendations to give to the City Council. The city will then use it to form a list of candidates.

City leaders are behind on their timeline to replace Marc Ott. Ott announced his resignation in August 2016. The Austin City Council originally said it wanted to hire a replacement by May 2017.