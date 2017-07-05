Cowboys linebacker arrested, charged with aggravated assault

KXAN Staff Published:
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) walks off the field after an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night, accused of aggravated assault, reports KXAS in Dallas.

Frisco police say they arrested Wilson around 8 p.m. in the Toyota Stadium parking lot. Wilson, 24 was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities have not released the details on what led up to the arrest.

According to the NFL, Wilson went to Minnesota and was drafted by the Cowboys in 2015. Sports Illustrated reports he played in all 16 games last season.

Wilson posted a $20,000 bond and was out of jail by Wednesday morning.

 

