Construction starts on Roger Hanks Parkway extension in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — When September rolls around, residents in Dripping Springs will have better access to the new Dripping Springs High School stadium.

Starting July 5, construction starts on the extension of Roger Hanks Parkway from US 290 and across Old Highway 290. The parkway will now connect to the southwest parking area of the stadium. Eventually, the parkway willl connect with Ranch Road 12.

During construction, the east end of Old Highway 290 will be permanently closed. People who need to access homes or businesses in the area will have access only from the intersection of US 290 and Meadow Oaks.

“This project would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of the Dripping Springs Independent School District, the City and private land owners,” Mayor Pro Tem Bill Foulds said in a news release.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-September.

