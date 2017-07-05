Biking to work may be more beneficial for your work day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bikers who commute to work are less stressed when they arrive than co-workers who drive or take mass transit, that is according to a new study recently published by the International Journal of Workplace Health Management.

Researchers at Concordia University in Canada studied 123 people. They filled out a questionnaire at the beginning of their workday, rating their moods. They also told researchers their method of transportation in the morning. The professors also took into account that people who

The professors also took into account that people who exercised would be more apt to report better moods. They discovered that on a 5-point scale, with 5 being the most stress, averages for each group were 2.54 for drivers, 2.25 for public-transit users and 2.18 for cyclists.

Researchers said people’s early-morning stress level can be an indicator for how the rest of their day goes.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Health Reporter Gigi Barnett talks to one Austinite who bikes to work and why she believes it is beneficial.