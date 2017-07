AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say the baggage claim area of Austin airport is being evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package.

The call came in around 10:40 a.m. Authorities are evacuating the area as a precaution. It is not clear if the package was found inside the airport or outside in the passenger pick-up area. The bomb squad is assisting with the call.

