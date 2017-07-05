Amarillo mother reacts to being shaming for breastfeeding in public

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — An Amarillo mom says she was shamed for breastfeeding her 8-month-old daughter in public.

It happened Monday afternoon while Kayla Martinez was at Air U Indoor Trampoline Park with her two daughters.

Martinez tells us she initially was breastfeeding her daughter in the middle of the play area at Air U.

She said it wasn’t until after she finished that a manager came up to her to let her know that several people had complained to staff about her breastfeeding, but she does tell us that Air U was fantastic in how they handled the situation without forcing Martinez to breastfeed in another room or making her leave the building.

She said her daughter then moved to another part of Air U that is more secluded where she then once again began to let her begin nursing.

Martinez tells us it was here where another mother came up to her and began to shame her about breastfeeding in public.

She adds the woman was saying everything from, “you’re a bad mother” to “your breasts are being sexual around children.”

“I told her that she had several options,” said Martinez. “She could educate her family about what breasts are used for. Two, that she could leave Air U because I would not, or three, get used to me nursing my daughter because it wouldn’t be that much longer that I was there regardless.”

We spoke with Internationally Board Certified Lactation consultant Angela Hartfelder and she said it is actually women who berate breastfeeding mothers in public more often than men do.

Hartfelder adds that although baby formula does have all of the nutrients babies need, breast milk goes a step farther in helping the child grow.

Hartfelder blames the sexualization of breasts in advertising for this situation. She said this disconnect between seeing breasts differently as a sexual object and not as a tool to nurse babies causes most problems in public.

We reached out to Air U about this story, but they did not comment.