AFD: Fire under control at NE Austin body shop

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Fire crews on scene of a fire at a Northeast Austin body shop. (KXAN: Kate Weidaw)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department brought a fire at a Northeast Austin body shop under control Wednesday morning near the intersection of Anderson Lane and Cameron Road.

According to AFD, the fire was first reported at the Al Ameer Body Shop and Babylon Towing at 3:13 a.m. Fire crews say the fire heavily damaged a single wide mobile home, two sheds, and several automobiles.

AFD crews are currently trying to get in touch with the owners of the body shop. They are waiting until daylight to go inside and investigate the cause of the fire. Austin Energy crews were called out because power lines burned through and fell down during the fire. The fire department says since multiple buildings and cars were damaged it will take longer to determine the cause.

No one was hurt. The fire was first spotted by a someone driving by the body shop.

Some of the westbound lanes of E. Anderson Lane are currently blocked. One lane of Cameron Road will be blocked until at 7:30 a.m.

 

