22-year-old swimmer who died in Pedernales River identified

Travis County Sheriff's Office crews searching for a missing swimmer in the Pedernales River at Reimers Ranch Park on Sunday, July 2, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The swimmer who died in the Pedernales River in Reimers Ranch Park on Sunday has been identified.

Zayd Mustafa, 22, of Sugarland, Texas, was trying to cross the river on July 2 when he began to struggle and went under the water, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

His brother tried to rescue him, but also began struggling and went under the water as well. The victim’s brother was rescued by bystanders and is currently in the hospital.

Officials say the brother was underwater for two to three minutes. “It’s not like trying to save somebody in your backyard pool,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark said at the time. “It is a huge body of water. It’s not easy to see and it’s very, very deep.”

Mustafa’s body was found at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

 

