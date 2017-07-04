Willie Nelson celebrates 4th of July with annual ‘Willie’s Picnic’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a Central Texas tradition like no other – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic!

The 44th edition of the event was held Tuesday at the Circuit of the Americas, marking the third year for the celebration out at the track.

Several fans KXAN spoke with said the event is an annual must-do for them. “Well, Willie is America, you know?” said fan Laura Benedict. “God bless Willie. Willie is the representation – I remember him back in the Farm Aid days. I remember all of that. He’s worked really hard. That’s the heart of America.”

Special guests at this year’s event include Sheryl Crow, Kacey Musgraves and Billy Joe Shaver.