Thousands in north Austin neighborhood delight in annual July 4th parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 4th of July wouldn’t be what it is without parades and street sides lined with children and families dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue.

That was the scene along North Hills Drive Tuesday morning in North West Austin, with hundreds waving flags at oncoming service vehicles, antique cars and marching bands. Neighbors’ smiles cracked while catching candy and bodies stayed cool underneath the spray of water guns courtesy of local athletic teams, politicians and first responders.

The community watched from the sidelines of the drive, a route almost changed due to construction, but they held on for this year to the rejoice of many.

The Berry family we spoke with has been coming here for half a decade and they wouldn’t go anywhere else to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. Katie Berry, wife to Chad Berry and mother of two, says “we have a blast every year”.

One of her favorite moments of the parade is the Ladies Lawn Chair Brigade, which consists of a group of women who use their lawn chairs not for sitting but musical instruments. While just a spectator for now, Katie told KXAN she hopes to join one day.

That’s just fine with Katie because she gets to enjoy the parade with her neighbors and family, saying “it shows pride in the neighborhood and pride in the schools.” Katie’s husband, Chad is a fan of the ball teams and the super soakers, a staple every year. “In the middle of the big city, we have our own community here that are all kind of tight knit so we love to see it,” he said.

Even the little ones agree. Katie and Chad’s daughter tells KXAN photographer Todd Bailey, “Happy Fourth of July!” with the brightest smile.