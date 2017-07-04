Texas Rangers investigating deadly crash as “intentional act”

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down East State Highway 45 Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers at the Texas Department of Public Safety say they were notified at 12:35 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles on SH 45 at County Road 172. One of the vehicles was a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck. One of the vehicles was pulling a homemade trailer.

Texas Rangers are investigating the crash as an intentional act.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash. The other driver was hurt. It’s not clear if there were other passengers in either of the vehicles.

Three eastbound lanes of State Highway 45 Toll are currently shut down, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.



