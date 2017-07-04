North Austin amusement park Kiddie Acres closes after 38 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A North Austin amusement park that has delighted children for decades took its final ride on Friday.

The owners of Kiddie Acres Amusement Park & Miniature golf, located at 4800 Howard Lane, made the announcement on Facebook, saying they were retiring after 38 years.

The amusement park, which featured a merry-go-round, train, miniature golf, boats and pony rides, was a popular spot for children’s birthday parties and other events.

According to the Kiddie Acres’ website all equipment will be auctioned off.