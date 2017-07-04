Man charged with making terroristic threat on Cap Metro bus

KXAN News Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have charged a man with threatening the driver of a Capital Metro bus on Monday.

According to an affidavit, police say Timothy Warfield, 42, threatened the driver after he boarded the bus on at the corner of Anderson Lane and Burnet Road in North Austin. The driver said Warfield had gotten onto the back of the bus and tried to pay with an expired card.

When the driver told Warfield that the card was expired and he needed to pay, Warfield allegedly ran to the front of the bus and attempted to break the fare card reader. He also allegedly pulled at different parts of the bus and swore at the bus driver, threatening to kill her.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the bus was being evacuated and Warfield was the only one inside.

He faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s