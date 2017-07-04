Man charged with making terroristic threat on Cap Metro bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have charged a man with threatening the driver of a Capital Metro bus on Monday.

According to an affidavit, police say Timothy Warfield, 42, threatened the driver after he boarded the bus on at the corner of Anderson Lane and Burnet Road in North Austin. The driver said Warfield had gotten onto the back of the bus and tried to pay with an expired card.

When the driver told Warfield that the card was expired and he needed to pay, Warfield allegedly ran to the front of the bus and attempted to break the fare card reader. He also allegedly pulled at different parts of the bus and swore at the bus driver, threatening to kill her.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the bus was being evacuated and Warfield was the only one inside.

He faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat.