July 4th honor flight takes veterans on a trip to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-four World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans kicked off their 4th of July with a special flight to our nation’s capitol.

Honor Flight Austin departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Tuesday morning for Washington D.C. Before boarding their plane, the veterans were greeted by a procession led by the TSA Honor Guard and Austin Police Department Bag Pipes and Drum Corps.

The trip will give the group the opportunity to experience memorials built in their honor. During their stay in Washington D.C., the veterans will attend the USAF Band concert and watch 4th of July fireworks before returning to Austin Wednesday night.

Honor Flight Austin is a non-profit organization created to honor veterans by taking them to visit and reflect at their war memorials.

This is the fourth Austin Honor Flight for 2017.