Man’s body discovered in the Comal River on Fourth of July

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A group of river-goers discovered a man’s body in the Comal River on the 4th of July.

The New Braunfels Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Gilbert Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

When police arrived, they found that a group of river-goers had located a man  in the water unconscious and not breathing. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccesful.

The identity of the man has not yet been determined. Although no foul play is suspected, the man’s death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.

 

