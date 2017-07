AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department firefighters battled a brush fire in southwest Austin Tuesday afternoon.

AFD responded to the fire on a private ranch near SH 45 and Escarpment Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. The fire is contained, but crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

Crews continue to battle extreme radiant heat from cut cedar piles as well as ambient temps pic.twitter.com/DmiuVmYhu7 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 4, 2017

Star Flight assisted in dropping water on the fire. No injuries were reported.