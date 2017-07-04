4 decades of patriotism: Austin man plays Independence Day concert

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kurt Moede started playing french horn because his brother was doing it.

That was decades ago. Now, the Austin man plays concerts for the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

“We’re kind of in the back as the friendly trouble makers,” Moede said about his brass brethren.

Tuesday is another 4th of July celebration concert for Moede. He’s been doing so for more than 35 years as one of the longest tenured members of the orchestra. He’s the orchestra’s Associate Principle Horn.

“It’s been a great activity for all of us in the orchestra and also just something fun for the community to share in as well,” Moede said about the concert and fireworks show at Vic Mathias Shores.

He’ll play alongside more than 80 other musicians that make up the orchestra playing patriotic songs before and during the fireworks Tuesday night. It’s something he doesn’t take for granted.

“You feel that sense of patriotism – that you’re doing something that helps to showcase and reflect the mood of the country,” Moede said. “You do feel that as a player. It’s fun.”

The HEB Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks begins at 8:30 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores. Fireworks over Lady Bird Lake start an hour later.

The event is free, but you might want to get there a bit early to claim your spot and to avoid the traffic.