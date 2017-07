GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 16-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in Lake Georgetown Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to Georgetown Police, the boy had been swimming near the boat ramp in Cedar Breaks Park, on the south side of the lake, when he went under and did not surface, just before 12:30 p.m.

The Georgetown Public Safety Dive Team recovered his body around two hours later in 32 feet of water. The boy’s name has not been released at this time.